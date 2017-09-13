Defiant North Korea Warns U.S. of the ‘Greatest Pain’ in Response to New Sanctions
(SEOUL/WASHINGTON) — North Korea remained defiant over new U.N. sanctions imposed for its latest nuclear test, vowing on Wednesday to redouble efforts to fight off what it said was the threat of a U.S. invasion. U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday’s sanctions, unanimously agreed on Monday by the 15-member U.N. Security Council, were just a small step towards what is ultimately needed to rein in Pyongyang over its weapons programmes. The North’s Foreign Ministry said the resolutions were an infringement on its legitimate right to self defence and aimed at “completely suffocating its state and people through full-scale economic blockade”. “The DPRK will redouble the efforts to increase its strength to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and right to existence and to preserve peace and security of the region by establishing the practical equilibrium with the U.S.,” it said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency. DPRK stands for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name. The statement echoed comments on Tuesday by the North’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Han Tae Song, who said Pyongyang was “ready to use a form of ultimate means”. “The forthcoming measures … will make the U.S. suffer the greatest pain it ever experienced in its history,” Han said. The North’s Rodong Sinmun also accused South Korea of being Washing...
Source: TIME.com: Top Science and Health Stories - Category: Consumer Health News Authors: Jack Kim and Roberta Rampton / Reuters Tags: Uncategorized North Korea onetime Source Type: news
Related Links:
The effect of the treatment at a pain clinic on the patients' assessment of their pain intensity and the incidence of mental disorders in the form of anxiety, depression, and aggression - Kosson D, Ko łacz M, Gałązkowski R, Rzońca P, Lisowska B.
The aim of the study was to analyze the effect of the treatment given to patients in a pain clinic on their assessment of pain intensity and the incidence of emotional disturbances in the form of anxiety, depression, and aggression. The study was conducted...
Source: SafetyLit - Category: International Medicine & Public Health Tags: Economics of Injury and Safety, PTSD, Injury Outcomes Source Type: news
Evaluation of a selective prehospital pediatric spinal protection protocol - Ward CE, Badolato GM, Breslin K, Brown K, Simpson JN.
BACKGROUND: Recent studies demonstrate an association between spinal immobilization and neck pain, increased use of radiographs, and increased admission rates for pediatric trauma patients. There is an increasing trend towards spinal protection protocols t...
Source: SafetyLit - Category: International Medicine & Public Health Tags: Age: Adolescents Source Type: news
Falls and fear of falling in a sample of centenarians: the role of multimorbidity, pain and anxiety - Teixeira L, Ara újo L, Duarte N, Ribeiro O.
BACKGROUND: To explore the recent history of falls and the existence of fear of falling in a sample of centenarians, and to identify factors associated with both conditions. METHODS: The sample included 109 centenarians from two Portuguese studies....
Source: SafetyLit - Category: International Medicine & Public Health Tags: Age: Elder Adults Source Type: news
Multisite pain and self-reported falls in older people: systematic review and meta-analysis - Welsh VK, Clarson LE, Mallen CD, McBeth J.
This study aims to synthesise published literature to further explore the relationship between multisite ...
Source: SafetyLit - Category: International Medicine & Public Health Tags: Age: Elder Adults Source Type: news
Drug-induced liver injury caused by kratom use as an alternative pain treatment amid an ongoing opioid epidemic - Osborne CS, Overstreet AN, Rockey DC, Schreiner AD.
Kratom ( Mitragyna speciosa) is a prevalent medicinal plant used mainly for the stimulant and analgesic properties provided through multiple alkaloid compounds. Over the past decade, use of kratom has increased despite the limited knowledge of toxicities a...
Source: SafetyLit - Category: International Medicine & Public Health Tags: Alcohol and Other Drugs Source Type: news
Kratom exposures reported to United States poison control centers: 2011-2017 - Post S, Spiller HA, Chounthirath T, Smith GA.
CONTEXT: Kratom, or Mitragyna speciosa, is a plant indigenous to Southeast Asia that has gained national attention in the United States for its increased use in the self-management of opioid withdrawal and pain, as well as for concerns about its safety. ...
Source: SafetyLit - Category: International Medicine & Public Health Tags: Alcohol and Other Drugs Source Type: news
Effect of chronic low back pain and post-traumatic stress disorder on the risk for separation from the US Army - Benedict TM, Singleton MD, Nitz AJ, Shing TL, Kardouni JR.
INTRODUCTION: Co-morbid post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and low back pain (LBP) are common reasons for increased disability in the Veteran communities. Medical discharge from the military represents a considerable financial cost to society. Little is...
Source: SafetyLit - Category: International Medicine & Public Health Tags: Economics of Injury and Safety, PTSD, Injury Outcomes Source Type: news
Coming in to meet the students, housestaff and patients for the first day on service always excites me. This Monday was no exception. What awaited me? How many patients would I need to see? What lessons could I impart? When I arrived we had 11 patients, 2 new and 9 had arrived previously. Going through the list, while routine, always stimulated questions and teaching opportunities. Sometimes the team had questions for me. Sometimes they had a mischievous sense of putting me on the spot. I always love that interplay. When we got to the man in 558, they told a sad story of an angry man with terminal cancer. He had acce...
Source: DB's Medical Rants - Category: Internal Medicine Authors: rcentor Tags: Medical Rants Source Type: blogs
CONCLUSIONS: Uterine torsion may present with non-specific symptoms or be asymptomatic. Urgent laparotomy and rotation of the uterus into its normal anatomical position gives chance for normal course of pregnancy. Subsequent close outpatient care is obligatory to asses viability of the fetus and early detection of possible pregnancy complications. PMID: 30796791 [PubMed - as supplied by publisher]
Source: Neuroendocrinology Letters - Category: Endocrinology Tags: Neuro Endocrinol Lett Source Type: research
Online payment agreements, installment plans are among several ways to ease the pain ... Getty Images ... If you can ’t pay all the tax money you owe the federal government this year, the Internal R...
Source: AARP.org News - Category: American Health Source Type: news
More News: American Health | China Health | Economy | Health | Malaysia Health | National Institute for Health and Clinical Excelle | North Korea Health | Pain | Russia Health | Science | South Korea Health | Sports Medicine | Trump | United Nations | USA Health