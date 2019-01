Why an attack on North Korea could trigger a devastating implosion of the U.S. economy

Advanced search can include the following:

• OR operator: |

• NOT operators: - OR !

• phrase search: "breast cancer"

• AND is implied so listing two words without another operator will search for records where both words are present.

• use () to group words together:

eg.(cancer|cancers)(cervical|cervix)!("Squamous cell carcinoma"|SCC)

will return records where either the words 'cancer' or 'cancers' are present, plus the words 'cervical' or 'cervix', but not the phrase 'squamous cell carcinoma' or 'SCC'.

• order operator: word1 << word2 << word3

eg. chronic << (leukemia|leukaemia)

here the word 'chronic' must come somewhere before either the work 'leukemia' or 'leukaemia'.

• search on a specific field using any of the following: @item_headline @item_description @source @author @tags

eg1. @item_headline "kidney cancer" @item_description (trial|trials)

this searches for the phrase 'kidney cancer' in the title as well as either the word 'trial' or 'trials' in description.

eg2. @(item_headline,item_description,tags) heart

this searches for items where the word 'heart' exists in all of the headline, description and tags fields.

eg3. @source "Journal of the American College of Cardiology"

this searches for items where "Journal of the American College of Cardiology" is listed as the source.